Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 50 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MMC opened at $231.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.46 and its 200 day moving average is $222.57. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

