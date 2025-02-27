Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 60 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $268.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.73. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

