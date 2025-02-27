Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.