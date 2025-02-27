Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $229.58 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $237.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

