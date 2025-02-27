OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Up 5,015.0% in February

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 5,015.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,035,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OriginClear Stock Performance

OCLN remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,455. OriginClear has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get OriginClear alerts:

OriginClear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. It also offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment systems.

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.