ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $103.21, with a volume of 1164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

ORIX Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ORIX news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 213,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIX by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

