Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 3.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average of $181.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $122.48 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

