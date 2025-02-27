PAAS FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PAAS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Shares of PAAS opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 156.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 89.2% during the third quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,512,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,632,000 after buying an additional 2,328,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

