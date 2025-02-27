Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 60,500 shares traded.
Patriot Gold Trading Up 5.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moss Mine project comprising patented and unpatented mining claims located in Oatman District of Mohave County Arizona; and the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Gold
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- These Consumer Staples Shine Amid Market Turmoil
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.