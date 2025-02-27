Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $12.55. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 605,253 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,465,000 after buying an additional 1,805,597 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 1,058,664 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000. Finally, Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $13,075,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

