Penny Stocks Worth Watching – February 25th

Organovo, Wah Fu Education Group, Venus Acquisition, Hywin, Femto Technologies, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, often trading for less than five dollars per share and typically characterized by low market capitalization and limited liquidity. They tend to be highly volatile and speculative, carrying significant risks due to sparse information and potential market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Organovo (ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

ONVO traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 351,990,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,866,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Wah Fu Education Group (WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

Shares of WAFU stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. 118,017,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,534. Wah Fu Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

Venus Acquisition stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,378,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. Venus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Hywin (HYW)

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

Shares of HYW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,531,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.11. Hywin has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

FMTO traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,290,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,136. Femto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $694.45.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 41,934,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,911,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

NASDAQ:CIFR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 30,203,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,222,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

