Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,923 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $127,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,182,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after purchasing an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $70,983,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $125.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

