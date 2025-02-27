Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 7,318 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

