Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 4,191 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
