Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 4,191 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $102.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.