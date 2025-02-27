Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.14, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.92. Nutanix has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $75.80.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,832,410. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. This trade represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $998,601,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,867,000 after buying an additional 215,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,348,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,275,000 after buying an additional 163,874 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

