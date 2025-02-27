Piper Sandler Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $18.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

