Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 517,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,593. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

