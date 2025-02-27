Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 144.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. Playtika updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. 2,512,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,399. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity at Playtika

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $2,381,620.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,171,168.31. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 491,921 shares of company stock worth $4,004,775 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

