Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Michael J. Running Sells 1,250 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total transaction of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. This represents a 49.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Plexus Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.18 and a 1-year high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.41.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sig Brokerage LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.