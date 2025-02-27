Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years. Popular has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $11.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $100.32 on Thursday. Popular has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $106.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

