Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Porch Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Porch Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.84.

PRCH opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 21,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $130,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,034. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Porch Group by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,915 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Porch Group by 4,365.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

