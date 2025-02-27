Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath Sells 31,800 Shares

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00.

Power Metals Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of PWM opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. Power Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.03 million, a PE ratio of -242.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Power Metals Company Profile

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

