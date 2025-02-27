Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath Sells 31,800 Shares

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total transaction of C$35,616.00.
Power Metals Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of PWM opened at C$1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. Power Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$211.03 million, a PE ratio of -242.68 and a beta of 0.83.
Power Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metals
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.