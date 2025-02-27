Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 98,395 Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 98,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,852,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Markel Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,887.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,803.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,682.02. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,417.65 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. The trade was a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

