Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $243,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $297.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

