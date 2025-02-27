Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20,620.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $498,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

