Promising Hotel Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Keurig Dr Pepper, Booking, Carnival Co. &, Trip.com Group, and Kraft Heinz are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares issued by companies that own, operate, or manage hotels, resorts, and other lodging facilities. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the hospitality industry, with their performance often influenced by economic trends, tourism patterns, and seasonal factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 40,545,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,297. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $49.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,985.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,900.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4,594.68. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,270,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

TCOM stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $57.40. 4,236,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

