PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 1,710.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,670. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

