PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.56 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 140.40 ($1.78). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 142.25 ($1.80), with a volume of 205,632 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.77) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
