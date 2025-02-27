PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.86 and last traded at $76.10, with a volume of 52358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

PVH Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

