Q1 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Desjardins

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$134.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$135.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.33.

TSE STN opened at C$128.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$112.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$103.48 and a 12-month high of C$129.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In related news, Director Vito Culmone purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$112.03 per share, with a total value of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

