Q1 Earnings Forecast for Travelzoo Issued By Noble Financial

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 210.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelzoo from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Travelzoo Stock Up 10.4 %

TZOO opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 23,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $454,914.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,920. This represents a 85.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,442,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,076,841.60. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

