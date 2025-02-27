Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $87,960.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:QTWO opened at $86.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 988.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W cut Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

