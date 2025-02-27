Q3 EPS Estimates for BNS Reduced by National Bank Financial

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.