QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

