Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading Up 23.1% – Still a Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 203,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 183,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon T.P. Ridgway acquired 300,000 shares of Rackla Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

