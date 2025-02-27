Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,478 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RDN. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,909.50. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.5 %

RDN opened at $32.30 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

