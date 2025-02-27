Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $38.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 107.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Range Resources has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $41.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

