Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.82 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
