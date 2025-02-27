Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.82 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.