Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bumble (BMBL)

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $8.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.80. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Bumble was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $554.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bumble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

