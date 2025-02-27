Rep. Brad Knott Purchases Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Representative Brad Knott (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CompoSecure stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Representative Brad Knott also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) on 1/10/2025.

CompoSecure Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

In other CompoSecure news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $904,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares in the company, valued at $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $557,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,356,704.32. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and sold 156,337 shares worth $2,525,818. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter worth $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 693.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Brad Knott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Knott (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brad Knott grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. He earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University. Knott’s career experience includes working as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern North Carolina.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

