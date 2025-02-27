Rep. William R. Keating Sells Off Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on January 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 1/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 1/7/2025.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Representative Keating

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.