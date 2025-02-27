Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 2.3 %

RVMD stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $196,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,791.40. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $119,629.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,738. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,678 shares of company stock worth $847,981. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

