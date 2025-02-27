Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Shares of RVMD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 562,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,223. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 1,304,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,444,152. This represents a 164.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $119,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,738. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock worth $847,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

