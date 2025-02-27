Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $11.40 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,847.36. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,357 shares of company stock worth $3,988,140. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,030,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,308,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.