Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires New Holdings in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 614,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PONY. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,220,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Pony AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:PONY opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Pony AI Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PONY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on PONY

About Pony AI

(Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.