Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires New Holdings in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 614,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PONY. Lingotto Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,220,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.
Pony AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:PONY opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Pony AI Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Pony AI
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
