Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,717 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $68,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 34.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,005,000 after purchasing an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Waters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 714,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,937,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 3,627.0% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.40.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $279.24 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

