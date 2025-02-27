Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,345,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $2,224,834.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares in the company, valued at $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 59,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $10,507,496.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at $36,789,543.75. The trade was a 22.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,810 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,544. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $166.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.94.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.