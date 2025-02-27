Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 867,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,160 shares during the quarter. Veralto accounts for about 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Veralto were worth $88,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,654,000 after purchasing an additional 860,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,232,000 after purchasing an additional 558,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,885,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $85.70 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veralto Increases Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $1,045,044.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,486,173.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

