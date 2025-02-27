Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 463,578 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,141,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,578 shares during the period. Core & Main comprises 2.3% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $109,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. South Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 234,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNM

Insider Activity

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,908.43. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,426 shares of company stock worth $24,285,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.