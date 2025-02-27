Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 50,005 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 50,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $16,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.26.

Shares of STM opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

